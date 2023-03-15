Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons has become the latest high-profile victim of shrinkflation – with its large sharing bag getting 23% smaller.

The range’s has replaced its 240g pack with a 184.8g version – but prices have not fallen accordingly in leading supermarkets.

As The Grocer went to press, Tesco and Asda were selling the new size pack at £2 – the same shelf price as the larger size [Assosia]. Morrisons was also selling the smaller bag at £2 – albeit down from its £3.50 shelf price for the 240g format.

A spokeswoman for Cadbury confirmed it had shrunk the Giant Buttons pack. “We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costs – whether it’s ingredients or energy – and rising inflation,” she said.

“This means our products are much more expensive to make. We understand that consumers are faced with rising costs too, which is why we look to absorb costs wherever we can,” the spokeswoman added.

“But in this difficult environment, we’ve had to make the decision to reduce the weight of this product to remain competitive.

“We offer consumers a range of sizes and price points. Retailers are free to set their own prices.”

The Grocer has approached Tesco, Asda and Morrisons for comment.

It comes as Cadbury has added a trio of salted caramel-flavoured treats.

A Nibbles variant and a tablet comprise “classic creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with a smooth salted caramel centre”, the brand said.

The duo will roll into retailers on 27 March, followed by Salted Caramel Fingers on 1 April.

All three items (rsps: £1.49-£1.85/114g-120g) were targeted at “big nights in”, added Cadbury brand manager Christina Bland.