Revels have disappeared from supermarket shelves following a food safety recall by owner Mars Wrigley in December.

Research by The Grocer using Assosia data reveals 112g and 205g packs of Revels have been absent from Sainsbury’s shelves since 2 December [12 w/e 30 January 2024].

They were last available in Morrisons and Asda on 2 January, the data shows.

Revels disappeared from Tesco from 8 December to 30 January, but were available in the retailer again as The Grocer went to press.

Mars Wrigley issued a recall of various batches of Revels formats via the Food Standards Agency on 1 December over fears they may contain small pieces of rubber.

Some retailers have not received volume from Mars Wrigley since then, The Grocer understands.

A spokeswoman for Mars Wrigley this week told The Grocer: “We experienced an isolated production issue leading to a limited recall on some of our Revels portfolio in December.

“Whilst this is now resolved, we have seen impact to our supply of the affected Revels packs.

“We have now recovered our stock levels and are able to supply in full again,” she added.

Meanwhile, shoppers have taken to social media to complain of the shelf gaps. “Is there a shortage of Revels? “Can’t find them anywhere,” one consumer posted to X.

Is there a national shortage of #Revels ???!!!



None in Morrisons, Sainsbury’s Tesco’s or Co-Op!!



— B'ham News Photos (@BrumNewsPhotos) January 25, 2024

Another tagged Mars in an X post, proclaiming: “Need my mystery chocolate fix!”

This isn’t the first time Mars Wrigley has recalled batches of Revels over food safety concerns.

In 2020, it called in a limited number of 101g Revels pouches over fears they may have contained small pieces of metal.

Revels stablemate M&M’s was also the subject of a recall in 2021, due to the presence of a genetically modified organism in various Crispy formats.