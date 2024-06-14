From bucket hats to barbecues, grocery will see winners and losers this summer, but who will hit the back of the net this Euros season?

“Major sporting events can have a big impact on grocery sales, particularly in categories like alcohol,” says Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt. “During England’s quarter-final match against France in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, take-home beer sales hit their biggest daily takings of the year outside of Christmas. Especially if it’s paired with warmer temperatures, this year’s summer of sport could deliver a welcome boost for the sector.”

As the excitement builds for UEFA Euro 2024, brands are kicking off with new product launches and partnerships, aiming to capture the spending spirit of sporty shoppers. From football legend John Barnes’ plant-based ‘song of the summer’, to Unilever’s £16m push for personal care brands like Lynx and Dove.

This x John Barnes

Plant-based meat alternative brand This hopes to inspire Brits to make more sustainable food choices during the Euros and the summer BBQ season with a new parody song and music video ‘This is the One’, staring football legend John Barnes.

“Every time summer comes around people talk about barbecues, football and music,” commented Barnes. “Every time you mention barbecues people get excited – it’s a British tradition – and football of course because the Euros are now here, and everyone loves a football anthem. So when the opportunity to team up with This came along on a song that brings together barbecuing, football, music and helping the environment, it was a win-win situation.”

Known for his memorable rap in the 1990 World Cup song World in Motion, Barnes is back with this Euro-inspired summer BBQ anthem. The track also features a Gareth Southgate lookalike and showcases the brand’s plant-based products, aiming to capture the spirit of summer, football, and back-garden grilling. The range of products includes This Isn’t Pork Sausages, This Isn’t Beef Plant-Based Burgers, and This Isn’t Lamb Kebabs.

“If there’s anyone qualified to make a summer banger, it’s us, and who better to team up with than the legendary John Barnes?” added This CEO Mark Cuddigan. “As well as making award-winning bangers at This, we believe in the joy of coming together over a meal that’s good for both our tastebuds and the planet. So fire up the grill and turn up the volume because This is the One!”

Unilever

Unilever is ramping up its retail presence as an official partner of UEFA Euro 2024 with in-store campaigns across the UK. Personal care brands like Lynx, Dove, Radox, and Sure are getting a £16m marketing push designed to capitalise on heightened consumer engagement during the tournament.

The campaign includes the launch of two limited-edition products: Radox Football Fresh Shower Gel with a Sea Salt & Lemongrass scent and Sure UEFA 2024 ‘Fan Edition’ Shower Gel in Aromatic Geranium (both rsp: £1/225ml). The launch will be featured in bespoke retail media displays and digital advertisements, aiming to engaging shoppers in over 6,000 stores, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Boots, B&M and Poundland until August.

“The Euros is set to be one of the biggest events of the summer and we can already feel the momentum building as the nation is filled with excitement,” said Chris Barron, general manager for personal care UK&I at Unilever. “As an official partner and category leader in personal care, Unilever is bringing the excitement around the tournament to life with incredible in-store POS to create ‘retailtainment’ for shoppers. This campaign drives awareness of personal care products, making them unmissable.”

In food, Unilever brand Hellmann’s is getting a football makeover. New limited-edition packaging will feature across Hellmann’s Real and Light Mayo and Ketchup SKUs, as well as the Roasted Garlic Mayo, Chilli Charger Mayo, BBQ Sauce and Burger Sauce SKUs.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Unilever for UEFA Euro 2024, a collaboration that celebrates a shared passion and commitment to connecting with football fans across Europe and the world,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director at UEFA. “Unilever’s nutrition and personal care brand portfolio reaches billions of people every day, and I am confident that together we will bring a new dimension of engagement and excitement to fans everywhere.”

Unilever also hosted an exclusive event at Sainsbury’s Charlton Riverside on 6 June, showcasing the official Euros trophy and offering consumers the chance to win tickets to the tournament.

Asda

As we mark Loneliness Awareness Week, Asda is launching a new initiative to combat isolation among the elderly during Euro 2024 with the introduction of ‘Nanzones’. These football-themed fan zones designed specifically for seniors will provide a welcoming environment for the elderly to gather and enjoy football matches together. The first Nanzones will open on 20 June in Watford, Manchester Eastlands, and Liverpool Arrowe Park for the England vs Denmark game.

This initiative follows Asda’s Togetherness Tracker, which highlighted the need for community support to address loneliness among the elderly. “Sport has a way of bringing people together like nothing else,” said David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda. “That’s why we want to use the power of football fandom to help strengthen community spirit this summer – and the Nanzones sit at the heart of that ambition. Our colleagues and customers really care about supporting the elderly in their communities, and we hope that by encouraging the nation to join our pledge to bring people together, we can help combat loneliness and social isolation.”

In addition, Asda is offering a range of deals to help customers celebrate the tournament. These include discounts on beer, soft drinks, meal deals and barbecue essentials, as well as savings on large-screen TVs for football fans to enjoy their own watch parties. Deals include a 24-pack of Budweiser for £14, a two-for-£20 offer on popular beer brands, and a Take Out Meal Deal including two pizzas, one dip and one side or dessert for £10.

Morrisons

Morrisons has launched a selection of deals for football fans including offers on pizza, beer, and wine. Football-themed treats include the Giant Football Cookie (£7), Football Cupcakes (£3.50/six-pack), and Euros Football Crumpets (£1.25). Starting next week, customers can purchase a 14in pizza for £3.50, or two for £5, as well as a pizza and nachos deal of two pizzas and a large nachos for £10.

For drinks, the supermarket has a two-for-£21 offer on selected 10 to 20-pack world beers, including Birra Moretti, San Miguel, and Madri. Wine lovers can take advantage of the ‘buy 6, save 25%’ promotion on over 80 bottles until 18 June, with highlights like The Best Prosecco Rose and The Best Gran Montana Malbec. There are also discounts on champagne, including Veuve Clicquot and Lanson Le Black Creation Brut Champagne.

Heck

Heck is joining the Euro 2024 excitement with the release of new limited-edition sliders, nine mini burgers perfect for half-time sharing snacks. The new pack includes nine mini burgers in three flavours: Chicken Italia, Steak & Butter, and Pork & Apple.

“For when you’re feeling peckish but can’t manage a big burger, our sliders are the perfect matchday snacks, either for munching on whilst the game’s on or refuelling during half-time,” says co-founder Jamie Keeble. “They’re mini versions of our three bestselling full-size burgers – so something for everyone, all in one handy pack.”

Available exclusively at Asda for £4 per 450g pack until 17 July.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is teaming up with private football chef Jonny Marsh to offer fans a unique culinary experience during Euro 2024. Marsh, known for cooking for football stars like Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford, has created an exclusive ‘Baller Bites’ menu inspired by the cheat meals of his famous clients, to be served up during the final two England group stage matches on 20 and 25 June, when the Lions will be playing against Denmark and Slovenia.

Two lucky winners will receive a three-course feast delivered by Marsh himself during England’s group stage matches. The Baller Bites menu features dishes such as buffalo chicken wings, pretzel-coated mac & cheese dippers, and a beef or vegetable vindaloo pie. For dessert, fans can enjoy a limoncello eton mess.

“With a huge number of England fans set to host their own viewing parties at home, we wanted to give our customers a chance to make this summer of football an experience like no other,” said Deliveroo’s head of consumer communications Arabella Jenkins.

“And as England’s most iconic private football chef, who better to bring on board to create a world-class foodie experience than Jonny Marsh? The dishes Jonny has created have all had the players’ seal of approval, so we’re sure the fans will love them too – whether they’re lucky enough to win the full Jonny Marsh matchday feast, or are recreating the dishes themselves using our Baller Bites recipe bundles.”

Deliveroo customers can enter the competition by ordering a matchday bundle from selected restaurants, with the chance to win the exclusive dining experience for themselves and up to three friends. For those who miss out, step-by-step recipes and ingredients are available in the app, allowing fans to recreate the dishes at home.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is giving away collectable football stickers in partnership with the home nation teams.

From 7 May, shoppers can claim a pack of four stickers with every £20 spent in an M&S Foodhall. Exclusive Panini sticker albums are also available to buy for £3.

Each home nation team has its own album and stickers, in a promotion running in M&S Foodhalls across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

There are 50 stickers to collect per album, made up of the men’s and women’s players and managers.

Aldi

Anticipating a surge in demand as fans prepare for the tournament, Aldi expects to sell over four million packs of crisps and snacks, one million dips, and almost two million pizzas. The retailer also predicts 1.9 million cans of own-label lager and 2.3 million bottles of wine will fly off the shelves in the week leading up to the first game.

Aldi is gearing up with a lineup of special products and promotions for discounter shoppers across alcohol, picky bits, pizzas and more. Launching on 13 June are new Village Bakery Football Crumpets (rsp: £1.19/four-pack) with a checkered football pattern. The retailer also has a new clothing range of England and Scotland UEFA Euro 2024 t-shirts (£4.99), bucket hats (£5.99), hoodies (£12.99) and footballs (£9.99).

Aldi has partnered with Budweiser for a promotion where shoppers can win a £100 Aldi giftcard or an LG TV. Customers need to purchase any Budweiser pack and scan the QR code to enter. With these offerings, Aldi aims to be a one-stop shop for Euro 2024 viewing party essentials.