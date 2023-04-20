Fast-growing independent retailer Amacor is switching three stores from Nisa to Morrisons Daily.

The first site reopened today (20 April) in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, with the other two set to open in Bradford and Blackpool next month.

MD Martin Corban told The Grocer there were currently no plans to switch the rest of its 14 stores over to the franchise model, which are currently supplied by Nisa.

“Morrisons are keen to grow in the sector, so it would only be right for us to give them a go,” he said. “The plan at the minute is to do the three stores and rule out comparable data.”

The new stores will offer customers a mix of branded and Morrisons own-brand products, with “fresh food at the heart of it”.

As well as new ranges, the stores have received an internal and external redesign to incorporate Morrisons’ operational planograms and branding.

“Today is an exciting milestone for Amacor as we open the first of three Morrisons Daily stores,” added Corban.

“We’ve been really impressed with the support the team at Morrisons has given us over the last few months, from an operations and format perspective right through to the promotional plans and ranges, so we’re looking forward to showing the local community our new store.

“Final preparations are also underway for our stores in Bradford and Blackpool and we’re looking forward to opening them in May.”

Morrisons sales director for franchise & wholesale supply Paul Dobson said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Amacor and opening the first Morrisons Daily with them.

“The team has a wealth of retail expertise and we’ve combined that with our operational support to create a great store in Newton-le-Willows.”