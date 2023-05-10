Asda is set to launch its third Express convenience store this month, as it paves the way to having 300 by the end of 2026.

The store is due to open in Calne, Wiltshire, on 23 May, located outside the town centre on London Road. It will bring customers over 3,000 products across fresh, ambient, chilled and BWS, including products from its premium Extra Special range.

There will be a variety of services available too, including parcel collection and returns, lottery and a car park. The store will operate from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday, and is expected to bring 15 new jobs to the community.

“We’re excited to be bringing our new convenience offering to Calne and we’re confident the store will offer customers everything they need,” said Asda senior director of wholesale & convenience James Laws. “Whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.

“We’re also delighted to be welcoming 15 new colleagues to the Asda family and thank them for their hard work so far in bringing our convenience vision to life.”

The rollout of Asda Express is part of the retailer’s long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket by establishing a presence in the fast-growing convenience sector.

The new Asda Express stores are owned and operated by Asda, as opposed to Asda On The Move convenience sites, which are located on forecourts and run by EG Group.