Asda has launched its first Express store on a forecourt, The Grocer can reveal, as it continues to ramp up the brand’s presence across the UK.

Located in Huyton, Liverpool, the 600 sq ft store provides shoppers with food for now, food for tonight, top-up grocery, essentials and treats.

Due to its smaller size, the site offers an “edited range” with 2,000 products as opposed to over 3,000 in its ordinary Asda Express store formats.

It has also brought in partners including Costa Coffee and Krispy Kreme, and will be offering quick commerce through Uber Eats to provide “a more compelling offering for local residents”.

“This is a refresh of one of our owned Asda forecourts and it’s been brought in line with our Asda Express brand as it is a site that, given the residential location, has been identified as having the potential to serve customer’s convenience needs,” said an Asda spokeswoman.

The forecourt launch follows a trial with a similar format at its Woodville forecourt without the Asda Express branding. Asda said it performed well and had a positive impact on sales.

“We know the Asda Express brand resonates with consumers, so bringing this proposition to our forecourts is an exciting test and learn activity for us,” added the spokeswoman.

The rollout of Asda Express is part of the retailer’s long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket by establishing a presence in the fast-growing convenience sector. It plans to have 300 by the end of 2026.

The new Asda Express stores are owned and operated by Asda, as opposed to Asda On The Move convenience sites, which are owned are by EG Group and opeated on its forecourts.