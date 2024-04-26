Asda is debuting digital spirits display screens in 23 Express stores in a bid to offer shoppers a larger choice of products without taking up more shelf space.

In partnership with Diageo, the digital touchscreens will be placed on a shelf or displayed as a separate unit in the alcohol aisle with an integrated printer built in.

Customers will be asked to confirm they are over 18 before selecting their choice of spirit. Once selected, the interactive screen will print a ticket that is then processed at the checkout. The product will then be picked by an Asda colleague who will authorise the sale following a standard Challenge 25 prompt.

The innovation is intended to provide shoppers with a wider range of spirits than what is displayed on the shelf, with the additional stock kept in the back room.

Currently Asda Express stores stock a spirits range of 13 or 26 products depending on size. The new system takes the range up to 50 products.

Diageo is installing the screens, which have already been rolled out at Asda Express stores in Hull, Birmingham, Surrey, London and Stoke-on-Trent.

“As we continue to build our presence in the convenience sector, we are committed to trialling new and innovative technology across our business to continuously improve and modernise shopping experience for our customers,” said Asda senior director channel operations James Laws.

“The trial of these digital screens in our Asda Express stores places not only emphasis on this, but also highlights that how by working closely with suppliers, we are able to make it more convenient for our customers to shop a greater choice of products.”

Diageo GB commercial director for off-trade James Halliday said: “We know that a consistent shopping experience is important to consumers, which is why we are excited to partner with Asda to trial new ‘Digital Spirits Display Screen’, providing greater choice and enhancing the shopping experience in an innovative and forward-thinking way.

“Trials such as this underpin the importance of industry collaboration across the supplier and retailer base to drive category growth, demonstrating what is possible when brands and retailers work together to enable greater consumer choice and experience.”

Asda has now opened 479 Asda Express stores, as part of its rapid convenience expansion, enabling the retailer to reach the landmark of 1,000 UK sites for the first time in its 59-year history.

The retailer is on track to have 500 Asda Express stores by the end of this year.