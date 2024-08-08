Booker has struck a deal with Snappy Shopper.

The wholesaler said the new agreement would enhance the home delivery options for its symbol retailers, including Premier and Londis, helping to boost sales and cash profit.

Online shoppers can get access to a wide range of groceries from their local store via Snappy Shopper, with items delivered in 30 minutes.

“We are delighted to be enhancing our offering with Snappy Shopper,” said Booker Group MD Colm Johnson. ”To offer our retailers a brilliant partnership alongside helping them grow is another fantastic step for us. This partnership forms part of our continued focus to deliver the best choice, price and service for our retailers.”

Snappy Shopper co-founder and CEO Mike Callachan said: “Our partnership with Booker is a brilliant next step in our Snappy Shopper journey. By working with the Booker group, we aim to unite the worlds of wholesale, retail, brand, and shopper – empowering communities across the UK.

“We believe in fostering strong, long-term partnerships, where together we strengthen the convenience home delivery sector and provide retailers across the country with more opportunities to grow sales and attract new customers.”

Snappy Shopper also works with other symbol operators including Nisa and Spar.