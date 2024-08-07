East of England Co-op has teamed up with tech company Quadient to expand its parcel locker services for shoppers.

The 120-store society has installed the lockers at two locations so far, in Hadleigh and Framlingham, Suffolk, with plans to roll them out across other stores in Essex and Norfolk by the end of the year.

Consumers can pick up their parcels, which have been delivered by major carriers including Royal Mail, DPD, Evri and UPS, at their convenience, with the assurance they are securely stored, Quadient said.

This was in reflection of parcel theft being on the rise, up 57% over the past year, with “porch pirates” increasingly targeting unattended items on doorsteps, according to Quadient research.

The lockers, called Parcel Pending by Quadient, also come with a built-in label printer, creating an easier solution for people returning items, it added.

These will join East of England Co-op’s other in-store parcel services, including Evri, DPD, In-Post and Amazon lockers.

“This new partnership will make shopping with us even more convenient. People’s lives are busier than ever, and I know our communities will benefit from being able to pick up their parcels while they pick up other essentials,” said East of England Co-op chief operating officer Andy Rigby.

“I’m delighted that our partnership with Quadient is allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our members and customers.”

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, director of lockers automation platform for Europe at Quadient, said: “This is another step on our journey to building a network of 5,000 lockers across the UK.

“East of England Co-op stores sit at the heart of their communities, and this will be another great service to provide for local residents. We cannot wait to see the positive impact this deal will have for people across the east.”