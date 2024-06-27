Filco Supermarket is set to complete the rollout of Together With Morrisons this week across its nine-store estate.

The final outlet to convert is its 4,500 sq ft store in Cowbridge, serving the “affluent” market town in Vale of Glamorgan, the independent retailer said.

Its completion follows a four-month conversion programme from its supply deal with Nisa, with which it has operated for over 40 years.

“I’m excited to see how this store performs with our new proposition and the improved kerb appeal of our new fascia,” said Filco director Matthew Hunt.

“It competes with a Waitrose and Tesco Express nearby in the town, so I’m confident the value and quality of range we are now able to offer will drive recruitment of new loyal customers.

“It has been a busy period migrating our stores over the past few months, so being able to get back to the day job and concentrate fully on trading stores is very appealing. We are looking very positively towards the future.”

A Morrisons spokeswoman added: “This week will see us open our ninth ‘Together with Morrisons’ store with Filco in just four months – it’s a tremendous achievement and a testament to the hard work of both teams. We are extremely proud of this partnership and are excited to see it go from strength to strength.”

Filco’s completion comes as fellow high-profile indie retailer David Knight also joined the Together With Morrisons model earlier this month, after working with Budgens for 17 years.

Other retailers that have opened under the dual-branded fascia include Jempson’s and Warner’s. The proposition is designed for independent store owners with established local brands and larger stores.