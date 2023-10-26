Scottish grocer Greens has joined forces with Snappy Shopper.

The launch went live on 25 October across Greens’ entire 21-store estate, offering shoppers both home delivery and click & collect.

Ahead of the rollout, Greens hired former Snappy Shopper key account manager Chris McGregor as its new head of online and digital.

He will be responsible for ensuring a “seamless and efficient” home delivery and in-app shopping service for Greens’ customers. He joined the business last week.

”We are delighted to join forces with Snappy Shopper to revolutionise our customer experience for our convenience and food to go offerings such as Subway, Costa Coffee, Skwishee, and Fisher & Donaldson to the Snappy app,” said Greens Retail MD Harris Aslam.

”The seamless integration of Snappy Shopper’s technology with our stores will empower us to offer quick and convenient home delivery and click & collect services, aligning perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

Snappy Shopper founder and CEO Mike Callachan said: “We are thrilled to partner with Greens Retail to bring Snappy Shopper’s advanced technology and delivery solutions to their stores. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support retailers and use our technology to enhance the shopping experience for all customers.

“Greens Retail’s commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together we are excited to create something that we believe will be significant for the industry.”