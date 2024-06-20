Greens Retail is partnering with Iceland Local, The Grocer can reveal.

The tie-up will see the Scottish grocer convert two of its 23 stores in Shettleston, Glasgow and Dundee to a dual-branded fascia next month, with access to Iceland’s products.

It is understood the supermarket will be supplying around 30% of the stores’ range, including own-label and branded goods from its exclusive brand partnerships with Greggs, TGI Fridays, Harry Ramsden’s, and Cathedral City.

The Iceland range will sit alongside its existing supply deal with Nisa, which provides its stores with Co-op own-brand products.

Greens Retail said it planned to roll out the Iceland range to more stores later in the year.

“We are delighted to have worked with Greens on the launch of the Iceland Local concept in Scotland,” said Iceland Foods international and partnerships director Justin Addison.

“Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks.

“Iceland is the UK’s fastest-growing multi-channel retailer with an unparalleled reach through our own stores, free home delivery of in-store purchases, and our award-winning online delivery service uniquely offering free next-day delivery, but also same-day delivery and even delivery within 20 minutes through our partnerships with Uber Eats and Just Eat.

“We have already demonstrated the very broad customer appeal of the Iceland brand in new types of location, by successfully making our food available in more than 100 The Range stores across the UK since the launch of our strategic alliance with The Range in 2018. We are now ready to extend our footprint into other high-traffic locations through partnerships with carefully selected operators such as Greens.”

The first Iceland Local opened on 31 March 2023, under the management of SGN Retail, on a Texaco garage forecourt in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton. SGN also owns another Iceland Local in Bradford, with a third site opening next month. The new partnership with Greens Retail will bring the total number of Iceland Local stores to five by the end of July.