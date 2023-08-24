The Association of Convenience Stores has launched a tool for convenience retailers to lobby their local police and crime commissioners into greater action to tackle retail crime.

The Business Crime Tracker consists of an interactive map, allowing retailers to click on their region of trade. The platform then provides information on who their police and crime commissioner (PCC) is and what their plans and priorities are around dealing with retail and business crime.

North Yorkshire’s commissioner Zoë Metcalfe, for example, is planning to solve the root causes of neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour, while Manchester’s commissioner Bethany Hughes said the plan was to provide better support for victims of retail violence.

“We have created the Business Crime Tracker for you to be able to look at what police and crime commissioners have committed to do in your area to tackle business crime,” said ACS government relations director Edward Woodall.

”This is really important because we know business and retail crime is on the rise. ACS’s Crime Report has recently found that shop theft is at the highest level and violence and abuse against shopworkers remains really high.

“So it is important police and crime commissioners continue to work to tackle this issue. They are responsible for setting the budgets and the priorities for local police forces. So have a look at the tool, and find the area that you trade in and see what your police and crime commission says about tackling retail crime in your area.”

The platform has also been designed to make it easier for retailers to contact their PCC regarding their concerns and experiences with retail crime ahead of the next PCC elections, due to take place in May 2024.

ACS said: “Ask them what they are doing to tackle business and retail crime your area, share your ideas on how they can tackle crime and anti-social behaviour that impacts your business, and share the findings of the Crime Report 2023.

“We know that any kind of election is the best time to engage with decision makers about their commitments for the upcoming term.”