Rontec has opened its 100th Morrisons Daily store, in Knowsley, Liverpool, having opened its first in 2016.

Rontec, Morrisons’ longest-standing Daily franchise partner, has also extended its contract with the supermarket to 2030.

“Our partnership with Morrisons over the last eight years has been positive and fruitful for both parties, and I’m delighted to reach the milestone of 100 stores,” said Rontec chairman Gerald Ronson.

“We have invested significant capital into upgrading our Morrisons Daily sites and have developed a strong convenience and food to go offer for our customers.

“Our teams work extremely well together, with both teams striving to deliver the highest standards and levels of service in all our stores. I appreciate the support from Rami [Baitiéh] and his team, and I am pleased we have been able to extend the contract to 2030.”

Morrisons CEO Baitiéh said: “We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Rontec and I am very pleased to be reaching the significant milestone of 100 stores together today.

“Rontec’s stores are very well managed, have strong standards and are led by a committed and talented management team, so we’re proud to be able to extend our partnership together.”

The latest opening with Rontec adds to Morrisons’ franchise estate that consists of over 600 stores, across forecourt sites and convenience stores.

Separately, with the latest McColl’s convenience store conversion in Ware, Hertfordshire into a Morrisons Daily on 24 May, as well as the purchase of 38 stores from Sandpiper in the Channel Islands earlier this month, Morrisons has reached 1,000 company-owned convenience stores.

Morrisons rescued McColl’s from administration in May 2022 and since then had “completely rebuilt the business under the Morrisons Daily brand”, the supermarket said.

Throughout the conversion programme, which has almost completed, the former McColl’s stores’ like-for-like sales have improved by an average of 20% when the Morrisons Daily brand and offer was introduced.

“In just eight years our convenience business has grown from zero to over 1,600 stores nationwide and our partnership with Rontec has been an important part of that growth,” added Baitiéh.

“The recent acquisition of a further 38 stores in the Channel Islands took us past 1,000 wholly-owned stores and I look forward to making further progress as our unique convenience fresh food offer continues to resonate and to attract new customers.”