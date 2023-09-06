Spar UK has kicked off a search for a new managing director after the symbol operator confirmed the surprise departure of Louise Hoste.

Hoste is set to leave the business on Friday (8 September). Spar said she had decided to pursue fresh challenges.

She joined Spar in September 2019 and helped steer the business through the Covid-19 crisis.

Spar said that during her time as MD, Hoste had driven all Spar’s central office strategic change activity and the future planning of the business, as well as launching Spar’s ‘Joy of Living Locally’ brand positioning.

Before replacing long-serving MD Debbie Robinson, Hoste spent 18 months as executive commercial director at Card Factory. She also held senior positions within Walmart, Asda, Brakes and Co-op.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Spar UK and working with a great team in Harrow,” said Hoste.

“It was an extraordinary experience navigating the business through one of the most challenging moments in convenience retail history. It has been a pleasure to work with Spar independent retailers and seeing them embrace the new brand positioning.

“With the support of five great shareholder partners, Spar will continue to lead symbol group retailing well into the future. I am taking the opportunity now to pursue some new challenges.”

Spar food distributors non-executive chair Nick Bunker said: “Louise has been a highly valued colleague to the board of Spar and to her senior management colleagues, and we thank her for the advice, support, and commitment to the Spar UK business over these last four years, during which time Spar has continued to see growth and success. We wish Louise and her family all the very best for the future.

“A search for a new leader of Spar UK begins as we remain focused on delivering our long-term strategy, driving profitable growth for our independent retailers, national account customers and suppliers.”

A Spar spokeswoman added; ”In the interim period, Nick Bunker and the SFD board will oversee things, supported by Jerry Marwood and the Spar UK executive team.”