Iceland Foods seems to be making a habit of defying the law.

During a much-publicised podcast appearance last week, the supermarket’s executive chairman Richard Walker took aim at what he called “stupid” privacy rules that prevent retailers from sharing images of known thieves with their communities.

As retail crime soars – costing the sector £3.3bn, according to the latest BRC report – Walker has told store colleagues to “do it anyway”. He vowed to personally “take the rap” for any repercussions.

It’s the second time in the past year Walker has promised to flout laws. In August 2023, he took aim at regulations that prevent retailers from promoting price cuts on infant baby formulas, by announcing Iceland would “illegally” allow parents to pay with loyalty points or gift cards.

The depiction of Iceland as a rule-breaker suits its self-styled image as a challenger that’s not only willing to break with convention, but – as it often says – to “do things right”.

In that tactic, the frozen specialist is often looking to set itself apart from rivals. But in this case, it will no doubt attract plenty of support from competitors, who are also feeling increasingly powerless in the face of rising retail crime levels.

In an earlier appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that morning, Walker revealed the impact of an onslaught of organised retail crime on Iceland stores – an experience that will no doubt resonate with many.

On a financial level, Iceland has taken a £20m hit as a result of “lost stock”, a clearly exasperated Walker said.

Then there is the more human toll of the violent incidents, which doubled from more than 600 to 1,000 last year. This year, the figure is looking to be in the same region, Walker revealed.

On that basis, he believes the team should be able to share information about offenders in local WhatsApp groups. Doing so could help clamp down on the “wild west” of sales of stolen goods in local pubs and on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace, Walker said.

Pepper spray and handcuffs

So far, so sensible. But one of Walker’s proposals may prove more divisive.

He wants store security staff to have greater powers to detain troublemakers, which means equipping security guards with pepper spray and handcuffs. Walker takes his cue from Spain, where “they don’t mess around”.

In the UK, however, those measures may prove a tougher sell. On the one hand, the installation of electronic security cabinets, auto-locking trolleys and security gates at checkouts have helped to stop shrinkage, but they also create friction in the shopping experience.

Regular shoppers do not like being treated with suspicion. And a security guard armed with handcuffs and pepper spray isn’t exactly a welcoming first impression of a store.

The proposal for a more heavy-handed approach likely stems from concerns over the level of police support available. The launch of Project Pegasus in August aimed to make it easier for retailers and police to share intelligence on organised crime gangs. Despite that move, many retailers continue to report poor response levels from the police when they report thefts.

Walker clearly hopes security guards can pick up some of the slack here. But there must be follow-through from the police. Because as much as these measures could help retailers feel more empowered, to truly tackle crime, there must be consequences for the culprits.