Eat Real has redesigned its packaging for the second time in two years.

Rolling out across Eat Real’s Lentil, Quinoa, Hummus and Veggie Straw ranges (rsps: £2/90g-110g), the “fresh” new pack designs aim to celebrate “authentic food experiences” and appeal to “a wider, flavour-loving audience”, according to the brand.

They also aim to highlight Eat Real’s plant-based and gluten-free nutrition claims.

The new-look packs have already rolled into Waitrose and Asda, and will hit Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Co-op shelves from April.

The redesign will coincide with the launch of a multipack format for Salted Lentil Chips (rsp: £2.20/5x18g), as well as a Mixed Selection multipack (rsp: up to £2.30), containing two packs of Salted Lentil Chips (2x18g), two packs of Sour Cream & Chive Quinoa Chips (2x20g) and one pack of Tomato & Basil Hummus Chips (22g).

The Mixed Selection multipack has already hit Waitrose shelves. Both multipacks will roll into Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s from April.

“By refreshing our packaging and celebrating the food, we’re not just offering a new look but also reinforcing our commitment to providing healthier, flavour-packed snacking options that our customers know and love,” said Eat Real creative director Becky Akers.

“Recently, we’ve seen a big shift amongst consumer attitudes, who are increasingly craving more real and unfiltered experiences in their everyday life. We’re fully embracing this change.”

Eat Real last gave its packaging an overhaul in 2022, targeting health-conscious shoppers as it reformulated four variants of its Hummus Chips to make them HFSS compliant.