Proper Snacks has teamed up with Warner Bros Pictures to launch a Barbie-themed on-pack promotion.

It has packaged its Sweet popcorn in limited-edition packs, which have rolled exclusively into Tesco stores today (rsp: £1.80/100g) and will hit shelves in Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Amazon and Ocado later this month.

The promotion – which is live until December 2023 – offers shoppers over the age of 18 the chance to win a trip for two to California, including seven nights’ accommodation, transfers and return flights.

To enter, they must simply scan the QR code on-pack and submit their details.

Proper will also offer shoppers the chance to win packs of its popcorn via giveaways throughout the summer and will wrap London buses in its “distinctive, pink, popcorn pattern” to mark the release of Warner Bros’ Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, on 21 July.

The Barbie movie was set to be “a huge cultural moment this summer”, said Proper Snacks founder Cassandra Stavrou, adding “we’re so excited to be part of it”.

“The similarities of Proper’s bold, playful positioning and the bright, fun tone of Barbie make for a game-changing partnership for our target audience,” she added.

Proper reformulated its Sweet popcorn earlier this year, reducing its sugar content to make it HFSS-compliant. As a result, over 50% of its range is now non-HFSS.