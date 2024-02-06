Babybel has launched a heart-shaped variant of its giant cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The new Babybel Heart has been made in France and was developed to send “some love to snackers who have been showing them love since 1952”.

It is in the brand’s larger format and coated in its iconic red wax.

The cheese heart is serrated down the middle to share with “a fellow cheese lover in your life”, Babybel said.

“There is so much love for cheese year-round, but especially during the most romantic time of the year, which is why we’re excited to give fans the chance to win a product that’s never been created by Babybel before,” said Babybel brand director Melanie Nemoy.

“Each Babybel Heart was handcrafted in France with love, making it truly rare, and a perfectly cheesy gift this Valentine’s season.”

The hearts are available to win through a sweepstake on the Babybel Instagram page between 7-14 February.