Biotiful Git Health has announced the launch of a range of new Kids Kefir products.

The kefir drinks range for children will feature two flavours: Strawberry & Banana and Peach & Pineapple.

The range contains “good” bacteria, no added sugar and calcium. It is made of “all natural” ingredients to support gut health, immunity and promote strong teeth and bones.

“My inspiration for starting Biotiful has always been driven by the desire to create something truly nutritious (and delicious!) for my own family,” said CEO and founder Natasha Bowes.

“That ambition makes this launch even more exciting! Kefir is such a balanced and comprehensive product that can be consumed at any time of the day,” she added. “I am so proud that from today, Biotiful Gut Health will make children’s breakfasts, snack times and lunchboxes healthier and tastier.”

The range (rsp: £2) will launch initially into Asda and Ocado.

It comes as earlier this week new research by Action on Sugar, based at Queen Mary University of London, found that most breakfast cereals and yoghurts with packaging that appealed to children contained “unnecessary amounts of sugar”.

Some products contained the equivalent of four teaspoons per serving, the research found.