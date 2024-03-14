Chocomel has launched a £5m, six month marketing campaign and TV ad, carrying the tagline ‘When Life Gives you Chocomel’.

The FrieslandCampina-owned dairy drinks brand’s advert is set to reach 86% of UK adults via TV, cinema, video on demand and other digital platforms, and will aim to increase penetration among UK shoppers.

It shows a range of scenarios – from a lunchbreak on a building site to an inventive way to use a leaf blower – with Chocomel at the heart.

The advert features cameos from darts legend Raymond van Barneveld and a voiceover from Darren Harriott, presented of Love Island: Aftersun.

Within retail, the advert will be supported with FOS shippers, in-store PoS, in depot takeovers and a depot competition to enable retailers to win £8,000 towards a holiday, plus runners-up prizes including an iPad and a year’s free stock.

“The creative champions spontaneity and fun, building association with the Chocomel brand personality and creating cut-through with consumers with a high-visibility and long-lasting 360 ATL campaign,” said Jake Rylands, UK brand manager for Chocomel.

“We’ll reach 22 million shoppers from this latest wave of activity alone. ‘When Life Gives You Chocomel’, is all about celebrating individuality, the core of what Chocomel is about. Get ready for sales success!”

The campaign is also running in Chocomel’s heartland in Belgium and the Netherlands.