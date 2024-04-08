Dairylea has announced the rollout of its Discovery Days partnership with Trainline.

The partnership will provide families with discounted train tickets.

Between 2 April and 31 May, shoppers will be able to get £10 off family train tickets by scanning QR codes on promotional packs of Dairylea Triangles.

The brand said its flagship Triangles “make for a tasty snack that families can enjoy on their adventures and discovery days”.

“The Dairylea range has been trusted by parents to deliver tasty and convenient cheese snacks for over 70 years, with an incredible 91% brand awareness,” said Ria Rianti, senior brand manager for Dairylea at Mondelez International. “This makes it an ideal range to activate a partnership like this one, giving families a little something extra in their shopping basket.”

The campaign will be supported by PR, radio, OOH, social and in-store activations.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Trainline for Discovery Days, giving families the opportunity to get cheaper travel and explore the UK,” Rianti added.

“The partnership is set to be our biggest campaign of the year and gives retailers a valuable opportunity to drive excitement with shoppers and boost sales in the category.”