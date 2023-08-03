The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has launched a three-year integrated campaign, co-funded by the European Union, to promote the hard cheese and its Protected Designation Origin status.

The €3.6m (£3.1m) campaign is aimed at the UK market and aims to educate and inspire trade and consumer audiences on parmesan.

It will feature across display and TV advertising, social media and influencer collaborations (including with Gennaro Contaldo), events and press office activity.

“We’re delighted to have the support of the EU in our continued efforts to educate UK trade and consumer audiences on Parmigiano Reggiano’s excellence, inspiring both professional chefs and home cooks on new ways to enjoy this incredibly versatile cheese, which carries such phenomenal craftsmanship and heritage with it,” said Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium.

Over four million wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano are produced yearly, with 62,429 tonnes exported.

As of 2022, there are 30 dairies in northern Italy producing the cheese with the same method that has been used for centuries.