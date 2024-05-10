Lidl has become the first retailer to sign a contract with Pembrokeshire Creamery to sell Welsh milk.

The retailer will now sell milk that has been both produced and bottled in Wales.

Pembrokeshire Creamery was the first Welsh dairy to open in 15 years and is the only site in Wales able to bottle milk for major retailers.

From 1 June, Lidl customers in Wales will be able to pick up fully Welsh milk products, with cream to follow soon.

Welsh milk had previously been bottled in factories in England before being transported back to Wales to be sold in stores.

“We are very excited to have partnered with Lidl to supply their stores across Wales with milk from Welsh dairy cows, that has been bottled right here in Wales,” said Mark McQuade, MD at Pembrokeshire Creamery.

“The partnership will deliver products from farm to shelf in a more efficient way, removing the need for Welsh milk to be sent to England for bottling, before coming back to Wales,” he added.

Through the security of its long-term contract with Lidl, alongside an injection from the Welsh government, Pembrokeshire Creamery has invested £20m to build the country’s only bottling facility certified to supply supermarkets, creating up to 80 jobs for the creamery initially.

“Our partnership with Pembrokeshire Creamery is testament to our commitment to offer Welsh shoppers the very best in homegrown food and drink,” said Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB. “At Lidl we take pride in championing local producers, and this contract marks a significant milestone for the Welsh dairy sector, whilst also supporting the local economy in Pembrokeshire.”