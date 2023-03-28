Morrisons has added two new cheese Easter eggs to its 2023 Easter range.

The Lancashire & Cheddar and Stratford Blue Soft Cheese Easter Eggs (rsp: £5) are made entirely from British cheese and are handmade in Lancashire.

The retailer described the Stratford Blue as “soft and tangy” while the Lancashire & Cheddar was “soft and creamy”, it added. They would be the “perfect accompaniments” to crackers and chutneys, according to the supermarket.

Both are available from 29 March in stores and online. My Morrisons customers can purchase them for £4 from 10 April until stocks last.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to make Easter moments fun and exciting for our customers and we’re thrilled to unveil a real unique twist on a true classic,” said Andrew Thomas, buying manager, cheese at Morrisons.

The cheese eggs join Morrisons’ wider Easter egg range, comprising The Best Belgian Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Egg (rsp: £6), The Best Belgian Chocolate & Orange Egg (rsp: £6), The Best White & Blonde Chocolate Egg (rsp: £6) and The Best Free From Salted Caramel Honeycomb & Sea Salt Egg (rsp: £5.99).