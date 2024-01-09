Nomadic has launched Good To Go pouch snacks designed for busy people on the go.

The pouches (rsp: £1.99/150g) combine oats and yoghurt with fruit and are free from added sugar.

They are available in three flavours including Mango & Passionfruit, Raspberry & Blueberry, and Banana & Honey.

The pouches have launched into Spar with more national stockists to follow shortly, said the brand.

While best served chilled, the pouches are ambient stable due to it not purely containing yoghurt, and have a shelf life of four months, opening up opportunities to display outside of chiller cabinets.

“Aside from being firmly aimed at busy people who need handy and easy-to-consume snacks, Good To Go pouches are the first in the market to be targeted at adults that contain smooth oats,” said Bethan Miles, Nomadic’s marketing manager. “This helps make them a great source of both protein and fibre.

“Portable, filling and nourishing, they’re perfect for people who have to keep moving, or are on the go, all day long,” she added.