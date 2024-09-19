Upfield Group BV has announced that it has changed its name to Flora Food Group BV.

The name change capitalises on the company’s longest-standing and most popular brand, Flora.

The company said the name change was a “substantial step in the company’s evolution” and reflected its purpose of delivering the next generation of delicious, natural, and nutritious food that was more affordable and more sustainable than its dairy equivalents.

“The name change to Flora Food Group is an exciting and logical step in the large-scale transformation we have delivered,” said David Haines, group CEO of Flora Food Group. “We have fully reinvented our company.”

Flora Food Group will capitalise on four global megatrends: population growth, demand for dairy alternative solutions, animal welfare concerns, and environmental regulations.

It said it would lead the change with products that addressed the trends across butter and spreads, creams, liquids, and cheese.

“The new name better reflects who we are, with Flora being one of our longest-standing and most popular brands loved by millions of families and professionals around the world,” said Haines. “This name also evokes the company’s rich heritage and broad portfolio.”

“It conveys our great passion to make delicious, natural, and nutritious food, helping to nourish hundreds of millions of families every day,” he added.

The name change will take effect immediately at the Dutch corporate level, with a phased approach across Flora Food Group’s global markets in the months ahead.