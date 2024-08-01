Drinks industry bosses have strongly disputed claims the government plans to bring forward the launch of the UK’s deposit return scheme ahead of the previous deadline of October 2027.

The move was suggested in an answer by circular economy minister Mary Creagh to a parliamentary question from the Liberal Democrats this week.

Creagh was asked if the government planned to introduce a DRS before October 2027.

“Yes,” she replied. “This government is committed to creating a roadmap to a zero-waste economy – a future where we keep our resources in use for longer; waste is reduced; we accelerate the path to net zero, we see investment in critical infrastructure and green jobs; our economy prospers; and nature thrives.

“We are reviewing the suite of packaging reforms and are going to work with our devolved government counterparts, industry and other stakeholders to determine the next steps for the deposit return scheme. I would be happy to update the house in due course.”

Doubts had previously been raised about the government’s commitment to DRS after any mention of it was omitted from the Labour manifesto.

However, the party has previously promised to fix the “omnishambles” in the flagship recycling policy it claims had been created under the Tories, with plans for the launch in Scotland collapsing and the UK rollout in turmoil amid Welsh plans to include glass.

However, a drinks industry source said leaders had written to the government urging reassurance that ministers did not really mean to fast-forward the plans, saying a more ambitious timeline would be “impossible”.

“We’ve got no information to say it’s been brought forward. We think this statement is extremely confusing.

“If the government really did decide to try to bring DRS forward that would be as annoying and costly as another delay, if not more.”

Another source said: “We are not seeing this as an indication of a fast-tracking of the policy but the key thing is it’s confirmation that the government is committed to DRS.

“The main task now is for the government to resolve the issue with Wales so we can push on with a joined-up policy across the UK.”

Jim Bligh, director of corporate affairs and packaging at the FDF, said: “It’s good to see the government committing to putting a deposit return scheme in place as part of plans for a circular economy.

“This means that drinks containers will be able to be recycled and used again more efficiently and easily, which is good news for the environment, companies and consumers.

“It’s critical that the UK’s governments now work closely together to ensure the scheme is easy to use and understand, operating under the same rules and with the same labels across the four nations. A consistent, UK-wide approach is the best way to ensure value for money and to drive up the UK’s disappointing recycling rates.”

Last week, The Grocer revealed leading accountant PwC had been drafted in to oversee the process, aimed at setting up an industry-run administrator to be responsible for the IT and infrastructure to support over 20 billion containers across a network of reverse vending machines.

The government is understood to have told industry leaders it wants to see a finished proposal by January, giving companies just five months to complete their bids.

Jane Martin, CEO of City to Sea, said: “Just this week we saw that the mandatory charge on plastic bags resulted in an 80% reduction in this type of litter appearing on Britain’s beaches.

“A deposit return scheme for drink containers is a proven next step to help create Labour’s promised circular economy. Abroad, countries such as Germany have enjoyed successful return rates of over 90%.

“The fast implementation of a DRS is a big call from a government whose manifesto was strangely lacking in environmental commitments, and it has far-reaching effects.

“But to work properly it must encompass all drinks containers, whether made from plastic, aluminium or glass, and it should be seen as the first step toward truly reusable packaging.

“We are pleased to see Labour getting off on the right foot with a plan for a fast and comprehensive rollout ahead of the planned 2027 schedule but as ever the devil is in the detail.”