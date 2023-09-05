B&M has agreed to buy 51 Wilko stores, as reports suggest a wider rescue of the collapsed retailer is now increasingly unlikely.

B&M said this morning it had agreed to pay up to £13m from existing cash reserves for the stores, with an update on when they will open to be provided in its first-half results in November.

B&M has not said whether Wilko staff will retain their jobs at the stores, which it is likely to covert to its own fascia. It indicated a further announcement may follow this afternoon.

The announcement has been taken as a sign that a rescue of Wilko’s other 350 stores and brand is unlikely. Reports suggest HMV owner Doug Putman, who had tabled a deal to buy 300 stores, is now in talks over 200 instead. Putman’s initial rescue bid is said to have run into problems as major suppliers demanded debts were repaid before supplying stores, The Sun reported.

M2 Capital, which last week offered hope to Wilko’s 12,500 employees with an offer to buy the whole chain, now faces criticism for holding up the process after failing to provide administrators at PwC with requested details of financing. Redundancies at Wilko’s support centre and distribution centres began this week after the bid fell through.

Wilko entered administration on 10 August, after failed attempts to find a buyer for the 93-year-old discounter. The retailer was in the midst of a turnaround plan aimed at cutting costs and growing online sales.

In the months leading to its collapse, it sold its Worksop distribution centre for £48m and secured a £40m two-year revolving credit facility from lender and Homebase owner Hilco UK. It had also hoped to launch a company voluntary arrangement, a restructuring process involving reduced rents for stores.

Lisa Wilkinson, granddaughter of Wilko founder James Kemsey Wilkinson and major shareholder of the retail chain, stepped aside as chair in January.