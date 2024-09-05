Poundstretcher is offering up to 75% off in a ‘summer sale’ as it seeks to show shoppers things have changed under its new ownership.

The variety discounter said it was slashing the price of hundreds of products from this week.

Stores were also set to give away a £10 voucher to a randomly chosen customer every hour on 7 and 8 September, in a repeat of a ‘Mega Giveaway Weekend’ event held in August and reported by The Grocer at the time.

Poundstretcher was sold by Aziz Tayub – who had controlled the chain since 2008 – to US investment firm Fortress in April, in a change that saw former Morrisons group commercial director Andy Atkinson appointed CEO.

Hundreds of new big brands are said to have been introduced to Poundstretcher’s 312 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland since Atkinson took the reins.

“We’re committed to continually helping our customers through the ongoing cost of living crisis,” Atkinson said.

“I’m pleased to be offering them the opportunity to save money with the terrific savings in our summer sale, with up to 75% off hundreds of products.

“Our weekend of winners event is exciting and fun, and an opportunity for thousands of customers up and down the country to win a £10 shopping voucher. We enjoy surprising and delighting customers, and we know this will do exactly that.’’