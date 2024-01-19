The next two places to get a new Wilko store have been revealed as Parkgate Shopping Park in Rotherham and The Maltings shopping centre in St Albans.

The stores will open in spring, with exact timings to be announced shortly, according to new Wilko owners CDS Superstores, which trades as The Range.

CDS Superstores bought the Wilko brand name from administrators in September last year, weeks after the collapse of the 93-year-old retail chain, which led to the closure of its 400 stores and about 12,000 job losses.

CDS Superstores opened the first three new Wilko stores in December, in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton. It also relaunched the online operation at Wilko.com – saving jobs on Wilko’s e-commerce team – in October.

A CDS Superstores spokesman said the new stores “offer shoppers everything they need to get all their homes and garden jobs done” and were showing “early signs of strong trading”.

The company is planning a nationwide rollout of the revived Wilko brand across the UK throughout 2024.

CDS Superstores CEO Alex Simpkin said: “The initial reaction to the new concept stores has been even better than we’d hoped.

“We’ve seen queues of both returning and new customers at the store launches and the feedback is giving us the confidence we need to continue with our store opening plans.

“We’re in advanced negotiations with a number of landlords and are continuing to review all options as part of our rollout plan. Any interested agents or landlords should get in touch.

“We’ll continue to endeavour to give ex-Wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.”

Meanwhile Poundstretcher has moved into some stores that were vacated by Wilko last year, including in Crawley, Ipswich and Derby.