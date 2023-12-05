The Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) has teamed up with other key industry stakeholders to launch a service to help organisations looking to enter the UK and EU CBD markets.

Green Bridge Gateway would offer “expertise in manufacturing and processes, cloud-based technology, marketing, regulatory affairs and quality compliance” to legal cannabis companies based outside the UK and EU, the ACI said.

This, it added, would “help organisations navigate the complexities of operating in the medical, food & drink, and cosmetics industries”.

Services offered by Green Ridge Gateway would include: new product development, analytical testing, toxicology support, chemical data management, supply chain management and business development guidance.

Providers of the services will include the ACI, Global Regulatory Services, ADSL, Shweed and Texas-based business Chem ID.

They would offer a “single point of contact” and “bespoke services” to medical and consumer CBD companies in markets like North America, South America, and Australasia, said ACI co-founder Steve Moore.

Green Bridge Gateway would give would-be entrants to the UK and EU CBD markets “confidence that every regulatory requirement will be met”, he added.

It comes as the Home Office prepares to create a legal framework under which CBD products can be sold in the UK.

A change to the Misuse of Drugs Act is required to account for trace levels of THC and all other controlled phytocannabinoids in CBD products.

The Home Office is planning to bring forward legislation that would set a limit of 50 micrograms (µg) of THC per serving of CBD.