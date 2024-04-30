Co-op has introduced British white eggs across its 2,400 convenience stores from this week to support its 100% free-range egg commitment.

The retailer will now sell both white and brown eggs after extending its supply base in ongoing efforts to champion the best of British and support its higher welfare commitment, it said.

The move by Co-op sees the hen breed Lohmann LSL, which is known for its longer laying cycles and increased feed utilisation, added to its supply pool.

The white eggs will represent around 10% of Co-op’s entire egg supply at launch, with the ambition to move to 30% by year three.

“We know our member owners and customers care about where their food comes from and that’s why we’re proud of this next step in welfare following our commitment to sell 100% free-range eggs across our stores – this is part of our ongoing commitment to champion the best of British all year around, and we’re thrilled this will be further supported by our long-term plan to roll out white eggs,” said Mark Kempsell, Co-op agricultural specialist.

All Co-op eggs are sourced from farms that are RSPCA Assured and carry the British Lion quality mark.

Co-op committed to sourcing only free-range shell eggs in 2008 and extended this commitment to all eggs used as an ingredient in own-brand products in 2010.