Fairburn’s Eggs has launched its first national specialty brand Fairburn’s Famous, and announced major investment in its Lincolnshire site.

The independent egg producer and packer supplies millions of eggs to supermarkets every week, but is now rolling out a speciality free-range brand exclusively into more than 200 Asda stores.

The first product to launch in the new range is the four-pack British Blue (rsp: £1.75) with eggs laid by flower-fed, rare-breed hens, bred exclusively by Fairburn’s.

Targeted as a weekend breakfast treat, the egg’s distinctive blue shell boasts a larger, rich and buttery yolk.

The company said the pack size and price point were designed to make premium eggs more accessible.

“As a family-run egg producer, we’re incredibly proud to be launching our first national speciality brand,” said Daniel Fairburn, CEO. “We hope consumers will not only love the delicious taste of the eggs, but also their floral-themed packaging.”

The launch of Fairburn’s Famous comes as the family-owned company announces major investment in its Lincolnshire packing centre and across its farm estate.

Since 2023, the company has invested over £6m expanding its site at Burgh le Marsh near Skegness, and upgrading its local milling facility and rearing sheds.

It will be boosting its green credentials with the installation of solar rooftop panels as well as increasing capacity at its packing centre by a third to allow for future demand.

It has also added a new lorry park and loading bays.

“With our continued investment into the business, these are exciting times for us,” said Fairburn. “We’ve always been determined to push the boundaries and innovate, while still retaining our focus on family values, responsible business methods and animal welfare, and we’re thrilled our retail customers and producers continue to back us all the way.”

The company has also been rolling out a “bed and breakfast” partnership to support egg producers with bird flu.

The partnership is a package to ensure farmers have certainty over return, avoid the requirement to make a large initial cash outlay of pullets and feed, and minimise the exposure to volatility of input costs.

Fairburn’s Eggs pays producers to raise flocks on its behalf, supplying them with pullets and feed.