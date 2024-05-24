Food manufacturing entrepreneur Ranjit Singh Boparan has urged other manufacturers to join him in tackling the food insecurity crisis gripping UK households.

The owner of 2 Sisters Food Group, Bernard Matthews, and Banham Poultry has set an annual target of collectively donating the equivalent of five million portions to food charity FareShare.

These donations will be made through a combined effort with retail partner M&S, who will donate over one million portions.

The remaining four million will be food donated using surplus products and leveraging critical support from across the supply chain, the companies said.

“We have a moral responsibility to do the right thing. It cannot be right that in the UK in 2024 people are struggling to feed themselves,” said Boparan. “No one should go to sleep on an empty stomach at night, especially not children.”

This comes following an announcement in November to work in partnership with retailers and FareShare.

“I have previously committed to supporting the King’s Coronation Food Project and, in partnership with M&S, we are working to boost FareShare’s distribution efforts,” said Boparan.

“However, I do feel it is time for individual companies who make food to step up and help alleviate this problem,” he added. “This also requires a big effort from our supply chain and it’s fantastic to see so much goodwill and support.”

During May, colleagues at the Thetford breaded chicken facility donated one million portions to FareShare, including co-branded FareShare and 2 Sisters products such as chicken steaks, coated chicken mini fillet tenders, coated boneless chicken pieces and coated bone-in chicken portions.

“The team at Thetford is delighted to be able to produce and pack good-quality food for FareShare,” said Rafal Mrozik, Thetford site director. “This initiative helps us play our part in tackling food poverty through the great work FareShare does and is something we are all very proud to be part of.”

The commitment has been welcomed by FareShare, which is entering its 30th year.

“We want to work collaboratively to innovate and find ways to make sure more good-to-eat food gets to people who need it, rather than to waste,” said George Wright, CEO of FareShare.

“By securing the support of partners in the supply chain to donate the equivalent of a million portions of chicken, Ranjit Singh Boparan is setting a great example to businesses across the food and manufacturing industries to share resources to help unlock the social and environmental impact of surplus food.”