Epta

Epta UK provides fully integrated commercial refrigeration solutions for the UK’s food retail and hospitality sectors. As part of Epta Group, a global organisation with nearly 100 years of expertise, Epta UK partners with the UK’s leading supermarkets to deliver smart, sustainable refrigeration solutions that help retailers save energy, reduce waste, and improve performance.

The UK team offers expertise in system design, installation, and after-sales support, delivering bespoke refrigeration systems tailored to specific store layouts and workflows—from compact convenience stores to large-scale retail operations.

Through EptaTechnica, Epta UK takes a consultative approach, ensuring refrigeration is not just a technical necessity, but a key part of a retailer’s wider energy strategy. By working closely with supermarket chains, EptaTechnica helps navigate legislation, energy challenges, and operational requirements, ensuring systems are fit for purpose today and in the long run.

Complementing this, EptaService provides 24/7 remote monitoring, diagnostics, and real-time performance insights through tools like SwitchON and LineON, helping retailers minimise downtime and keep systems running at their best.

A nationwide network of certified technicians ensures rapid troubleshooting, regular maintenance, and long-term system reliability—keeping refrigeration performing efficiently across the UK.