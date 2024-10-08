ESP
ESP Utilities Group is an independent utilities network owner and adopter, operating electricity, gas, water and heat utility networks.
ESP help retailers to accelerate their grid connections. Acting as an independent, trusted advisor to ensure projects receive best value, programme acceleration and overcome the complex challenges of EV charging infrastructure rollout programmes.
The ESP Get Connected Programme plays a pivotal role in assisting Charge Point Operators in connecting to the grid through:
- Managing points of connection
- Supporting and coordinating pre-meter electrical design
- Managing ICP procurement
- Accelerating Land Rights
- Adopting connection assets
- Providing market-leading asset management support
With over 20 years’ experience in the industry, ESP operate over one million utility network connections.
- Promotional Features
How retailers can embrace the EV opportunity
As more consumers move to driving electric vehicles, retailers are embracing the opportunity offering charging points can hold. Here we explore the value and challenge of investment.