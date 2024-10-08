ESP

ESP Utilities Group is an independent utilities network owner and adopter, operating electricity, gas, water and heat utility networks.

ESP help retailers to accelerate their grid connections. Acting as an independent, trusted advisor to ensure projects receive best value, programme acceleration and overcome the complex challenges of EV charging infrastructure rollout programmes.

The ESP Get Connected Programme plays a pivotal role in assisting Charge Point Operators in connecting to the grid through:

Managing points of connection

Supporting and coordinating pre-meter electrical design

Managing ICP procurement

Accelerating Land Rights

Adopting connection assets

Providing market-leading asset management support

With over 20 years’ experience in the industry, ESP operate over one million utility network connections.

www.espug.com