European Union

The EU proudly presents ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’, a comprehensive communication campaign designed to showcase the outstanding qualities of EU food and beverage products to UK food industry professionals.
The mission of the campaign is to reinforce awareness and appreciation among UK food businesses of the key characteristics that make EU F&B products stand out. The campaign focuses on four primary pillars: uncompromising safety, exceptional quality, guaranteed authenticity, and commitment to sustainability.
How the EU is pursuing quality through sustainable practices
Retailers are under pressure to source products sustainably and, in Europe, a new campaign from the EU shows how it is supporting quality and sustainability across its food producing regions.