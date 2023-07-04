Winner: Little Moons

Ice cream disruptor Little Moons was the unanimous winner in this category.

Judges were impressed by how the brand had built on its growing success at home – driven by its popularity on TikTok – to tap 11 new international markets in 2022.

This sent its international orders soaring by 84% and added £22.8m in revenue.

By tailoring strategies to each market, Little Moons secured listings with major retailers in countries including Australia, France and Germany. Such was the hype that it didn’t need to persuade Aussie chain Woolworths – Little Moons was approached by the retailer on the back of the mochi ice cream’s European success.

By the end of 2022, Little Moons had exported 55 million mochi across the world, versus 30 million in 2021. International sales now account for almost half of its total revenue.

Shortlisted: