Winner: Zoflora

Zoflora enjoyed a boom during Covid with its concentrated disinfectants.

But as demand for these lines waned in the wake of pandemic, the Thornton & Ross brand needed to diversify. So in 2021, it introduced a line of trigger-sprays that removed the need for dilution. That was followed by a range of antibacterial wipes to cater for shoppers doing quick clean-ups.

Zoflora also expanded its retail presence. Having started out in the discounters, it set its sights on the supermarkets, snagging 50 ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ listings in Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons in 2022.

The brand also launched a £3.5m campaign to celebrate its 100-year heritage, and a nationwide sampling drive. This activity helped Zoflora secure further permanent retail listings: the brand has grown its presence in Asda from one SKU to 17 in the space of just 12 months.

