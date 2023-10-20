Leading hospitality event The Restaurant Show has become part of the UK Food & Drink Shows.

Previously held in London, The Restaurant Show will next year take place at the NEC Birmingham from 29 April to 1 May, and will now be held under the UK Food & Drink Shows banner alongside Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show, National Convenience Show, and The Forecourt Show.

Organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, the UK Food & Drink Shows bring together more than 1,200 exhibitors and is viewed as the go-to event for the entire UK food & drink supply chain.

The move follows significant investment in The Restaurant Show this year to offer dedicated areas for restaurant trends, bar and drinks insight and chef mentoring sessions. Speakers included Tommy Banks, Michael O’Hare, Sacha Lord, Emma McClarkin, Helen Charlesworth and Sally Abé.

William Reed said 2024 will see further investments as The Restaurant Show moves to a “national scale in the centre of the UK”.

“London has been a great home for The Restaurant Show, however the UK needs a national show that is representative of the entire industry,” said Andrew Reed, William Reed’s managing director for wine and exhibitions. “This has been in the making for some time, as we continue to grow the hospitality audience at the UK Food & Drink Shows. With 30% of our existing audience in Birmingham operating in hospitality, the timing is right to build on the UK’s largest food and drink event.”

He added that William Reed remains committed to providing the hospitality industry with content, education and inspiration.

“The UK Food & Drink Shows provide the perfect platform to achieve this, offering visitors and exhibitors the platform to engage with a wider pool of business opportunities and gain inspiration from adjacent sectors.”

William Reed continues to operate 21 events in London, including The Grocer Gold Awards, The Publican Awards, The Restaurant Conference and National Restaurant Awards.