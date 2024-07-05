By Daniel Searle

Publishing: 10 August 2024

Advertising deadline: 26 July 2024

Submissions deadline: 19 July 2024

Menopause, sleep and energy – they’re different need states but share this in common: each is a hot trend in supplements, a category that has risen 5% in volumes over the last year. So, what part has innovation played in that growth? What influence have these emerging fields had? How big can they get?

On-trend areas: What are the hottest areas of innovation in the category? Which brands are leading the charge on sales in these areas and what kinds of products are they selling?

Natural supplements: Fish oil and herbal supplements are the fastest-growing sector in their category, according to Kantar’s take-home data. To what extent has this been fuelled by innovation, and which products are coming into the market?

Chewable gummies: Once seen as a supplement for children, gummies are growing in popularity among adults. There have been multiple new launches in this sector, what’s behind their popularity?

Retailers: How are retailers tapping trends and playing to the latest NPD? For example, Holland & Barrett’s million free vitamin D giveaway?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.