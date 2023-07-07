By Matt Chittock matt.chittocknew@googlemail.com

You may not have heard of berberine, but TikTok has. The dietary supplement has become a trending topic on the social network, with users recommending it for weight loss, despite the scepticism of dieticians. Either way, it’s the tip of a larger trend of influencers recommending supplements and other healthcare products online. So what kinds of supplements are trending online? What impact is it having on retail sales? And how are healthcare professionals reacting to this emerging trend?

Trending supplements: Berberine and magnesium are just two examples of supplements that are capturing people’s attention online. What other products are going viral?

Sales impact: How is this trend translating into sales in UK supermarkets and pharmacies?

The science: Dieticians and other experts have been sceptical about the benefits of some supplements promoted via social networks. What do they make of the trend as a whole?