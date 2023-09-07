By Matt Chittock

Publishing: 7 October 2023

Advertising deadline: 21 September 2023

Submissions deadline: 18 September 2023

A category in volume growth is a rare thing these days as sky-high prices and unflattering year-on-year comparisons weigh down volumes. Not in dried pasta. Unit sales of dried pasta shapes are up 4.2% and dried spaghetti has surged 6.1%. So, is pasta’s growth all down to price? What else is driving growth? To what extent are people substituting more expensive carbs such as rice or potatoes?

What sauces are people cooking with their pasta? What about the premium end of the market – with people eating out less, is there an opportunity for pricier products? And as climate change continues to impact durum wheat harvests, how will supply shortages and price rises impact the market in the coming year?

Pasta penetration: This feature will explore in detail the extent to which growth is being driven by penetration growth. Are more people switching to pasta to save money? If so, which carbs are they switching from? Or is it more a case of existing shoppers consuming more?

Product engineering: American and European durum wheat crops have shrivelled in heatwaves. What impact will this have on prices? How can producers mitigate the impact of this? Is using other kinds of wheat with lower protein content an option? Is it possible to use a mix? Which retailers are selling pasta made from standard wheat?

Posher pastas: This feature will also explore the extent to which mainstream brands and own-label lines are being squeezed as shoppers migrate to the cheaper and pricier ends of the market. With people eating out less, is there an opportunity for posher, restaurant-inspired products?

Pasta Evangelists factory: In December, DTC gourmet pasta company Pasta Evangalists announced that it would open the UK’s largest fresh pasta factory this year. What progress has been made? How is the business performing, given the current pressures? What’s next for the business? Is there any chance of expansion into retail?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new pasta and/or pasta sauce products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.