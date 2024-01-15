By Matt Chittock

Publishing: 10 February 2024

Advertising deadline: 31 January 2024

Submissions deadline: 24 January 2024

Cigarettes and rolling tobacco are the two fastest declining categories in grocery. Despite this, some brands are still managing to grow. How? Is anything other than prices lower than the competition driving their growth? And what about the “smoke-free future” that some tobacco giants say they have been working towards in recent years?

NIQ data: Using NIQ commentary and data, we will explain the performance of this market and the factors that are driving change.

Accessories: Given the constraints on tobacco advertising and display, accessories offer brands a chance to add excitement to the category. So what are the latest developments?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.