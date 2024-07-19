Pret a Manger is axing its subscription offering members “free drinks”, almost four years after the deal launched in the UK to attract customers back after the Covid pandemic (The Guardian). The Pret A Manger subscription will no longer include free coffees after the chain deemed that the deal was “too good to be true (The Telegraph £).

Pret A Manger customers have reacted with anger after the coffee and sandwich chain announced it would be changing its subscription offer. (The BBC)

Frasers Group boss Michael Murray has warned ‘business rates are holding us back’ and called on Labour to lower the tax burden. Many high street retailers have urged the Government to follow through on its manifesto pledges to reform the broken system. (The Daily Mail)

“Supermarkets’ loyalty cards play to our irrational decision-making”, writes Harry Wallop in The Times. “The Competition and Markets Authority is quite rightly looking into the practice to see if shoppers are being misled. I would argue that the “normal” price is a false anchor when Tesco boasts that 82% of all its transactions are now undertaken with a Clubcard.” (The Times £)