Thousands of people living in the area around the River Wye could share hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation if a legal claim brought over chicken farms’ pollution of the river is successful (The Times £). The multi-party action has been taken against Avara Foods, Tesco’s main chicken supplier.

Reckitt’s chief executive has vowed to overturn the damaging verdict of a jury in the US that the company’s Enfamil baby formula caused the death of a premature infant, insisting that the products are safe to use (The Financial Times £).

The chief executive of Reckitt has vowed to continue selling its Enfamil premature baby formula products in the United States, amid concerns that costly lawsuits over safety could lead to a dividend cut (The Times £).

A business editorial in The Times (£) says Reckitt’s baby milk saga is still turning sour. The column adds that the swansong deal of Rakesh Kapoor to buy Mead Johnson in 2017 has proved to be “an absolute howler”.

The Guardian examines ‘how one terrible deal wrecked the company’. Its business editorial calls Reckitt’s takeover the worst acquisition by a major UK company in the last decade.

Pfizer has moved to sell down a stake in Haleon, its former consumer healthcare joint venture, worth about £2.3bn (The Times £).

The pharmaceutical group plans to lower its holding in Haleon, which also makes Panadol painkillers and Nicorette gum, from 32% to 24% (The Mail).

Diets in which people eat only during an eight-hour daily window and fast for the rest of the day may be linked to an increased risk of death from heart attacks and strokes, scientists have claimed (The Times £).