Iceland’s executive chairman Richard Walker has called for laws to allow his supermarkets to share images of violent shoplifters on local WhatsApp groups. (Mail)

Marks & Spencer planning to go head-to-head with lunchtime food-to-go specialists such as Pret. The retailer is trialling a revamp of its in-store cafes in an effort to tempt younger customers. Two new style cafes have opened in the past few weeks, in Leicester and Dundee. (Telegraph)

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is being urged approve plans by Marks & Spencer to demolish its flagship Oxford Street store and rebuild. Rayner is said to be reviewing the plans which were blocked by the previous government only for that decision to be quashed following a legal challenge. M&S wants to replace its building near Marble Arch with a larger retail and office block. (Mail)

The Post Office handled a record amount of cash in July with customers either depositing or withdrawing more than £3.7bn. The increase comes in spite of a series of closures of bank branches. More than 6,000 have shut their doors since 2015, an average of about 50 each month. (BBC)

A new report by food policy NGO Nourish Scotland has called for the return of Churchill’s British Restaurants, a chain of government-funded canteens offering nutritious price-capped meals, which were intended to counter inflation in food and fuel prices related to the war. (Guardian)

Consumers plumped for baked goods as an affordable treat after a gloomy start to summer. Spending on small luxuries such as pastries and cosmetics increased, the publication says, citing research by Barclaycard. (Telegraph)