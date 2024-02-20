Europe’s development bank has pumped nearly $1bn into chicken farms and other large Ukrainian food businesses since Russia’s full-scale invasion, funding cheap exports that have recently helped swell farmer protests across the EU (Financial Times £).

Aldi has piled pressure on its rivals with another round of price cuts on fruit and vegetables (Mail).

Rishi Sunak will allow farmers to open shops, offices and other rural businesses without full planning permission in a Clarkson-inspired pitch to rural voters (The Times £).

The image of a dead lion being swarmed by bees on Lyle’s Golden Syrup packaging for more than 150 years has been axed from some bottles in a rebrand (The Times £).

One of the UK’s “most technically advanced” indoor farms has opened in Gloucestershire (BBC News).

Union leaders have warned business groups against pushing Keir Starmer to water down Labour’s plans to introduce sweeping reforms of workers’ rights and a ban on zero-hours contracts (The Guardian).