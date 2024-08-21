McDonald’s plans to create 24,000 jobs in the UK and the Republic of Ireland over the next four years as it opens more than 200 restaurants in a sign of faith in the high street (The Times £).

Diageo is facing an anti-corruption investigation at its Indian business as problems mount for the Guinness maker (Mail). United Spirits, Diageo’s India unit, has submitted financial documents requested by the New Delhi police.

Business leaders have called on Sir Keir Starmer to abandon plans for a radical extension of union power in Britain amid warnings it will stifle economic growth (The Times £).

An advert for the takeaway delivery service Just Eat that featured a McDonald’s burger has been banned for not taking sufficient care to ensure that it was not aimed at children under 16 (The Guardian).

The Guardian business editorial wades into the debate about the performance of Asda and Morrisons under private equity ownership and says the deals were “always about financial engineering”. “Their need to keep the buyout arithmetic on track has been a drag on performance, and neither deal was aimed at growth,” the paper writes.

Eating a ham sandwich a day could increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by 15 per cent, a study from the University of Cambridge has found (The Times £).

Two former bosses of the collapsed department store chain BHS have been ordered to pay £110m to creditors in relation to breaching their corporate duties (The Guardian). The ruling against Dominic Chappell and his former colleague Lennart Henningson comes eight years after the retailer collapsed.

The number of companies that have gone insolvent over the past year has exceeded the number that failed during the global financial crisis in 2008 (The Times £).

Walmart has cut its stake in Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to zero, as the world’s largest retailer focuses on expanding its own brands in the country (Financial Times £).

The Lex column in Financial Times (£) looks at Walmart, which is often seen as a bellwether for the US retail sector and consumer behaviours. But the paper argues the firm might not be a good proxy for US retail.